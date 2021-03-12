Restaurant workers quietly added to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A day after the Dept. of Health Services announced more than two million people would soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the agency quietly expanded the list a little further.

In an update buried on the agency’s website defining who is and who is not eligible, DHS changed the answer near the bottom of its frequently asked questions section. On Thursday, it explicitly said restaurant employees were not part of the food supply chain, members of which became eligible at the beginning of March.

On Friday, the answer to the question went from “no restaurant employees are not part of the food chain supply category” to “yes, you are eligible as part of the food chain supply category.”

The list atop the page of who is part of the supply chain, which ranges from farmers and workers at food plants to grocery store and convenience store employees, has not changed.

However, the change in the FAQ section seems to indicate an about-face for DHS, which is inline with easing restrictions across the state in relation to indoor dining at restaurants and bars.

