Social distancing professor gives anthropology lectures via Minecraft

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) - The computer game Minecraft has become a backdrop for anthropology classes, meaning instead of a classroom or a Zoom call, the learning happens inside the game.

If you’re thinking about going back to school, keep in mind that you may need a map for professor David Davies’ digital anthropology class.

There are lakes, mountains, giant trees and it’s always springtime.

“It’s like a third location. So my students are there and I’m here and we can meet together in Minecraft,” Davies said.

Using the game Minecraft to teach anthropology students is a bit of a social experiment - and it took some getting used to.

Instead of gathering at a university building for class, student-avatars gather at the virtual versions of those buildings, buildings that they helped make.

“I make a small, introductory lecture, give the students something to discuss. And then say go to a mountain top and talk about it. They fly up to a mountain top and they sit there and then they might build a hut, sit in the hut, and talk about their work,” said David Davies, anthropology professor at Hamline University.

Turning a play space into a classroom space is a way to still see each other when you can’t be together.

“It allows us to be a little more relaxed and creative in a space that we created,” one student said.

“Yeah, it’s really fun. It’s a fun take on learning. It always keeps me engaged,” said Aaron Lachhman, anthropology major.

“That’s the beauty of the Minecraft world. We are not at Hamline in a certain way,” said Delaney Grundhauser, anthropology major.

This has been so unique and such as a success that when they return to campus, Minecraft will be waiting.

“Minecraft will be a permanent addition to the class, but I’m also excited to be back in person,” Davies said.

Davies said he got the idea because anthropologists know that people like to learn and play together.

