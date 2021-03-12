Advertisement

Some of Madison’s special COVID-19 parking discounts are going away

The city reduced parking rates as part of a COVID-19 recovery plan.
Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage
Madison's State Street - Campus Parking Garage(City of Madison)
By Madison Smith
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In June of 2020, Madison’s Parking Division reduced parking rates as part of a COVID-19 recovery plan.

The plan, which capped daily parking rates at $8 for City-owned public parking garages and included a free first hour of parking on Saturdays, will end on March 15, 2021.

Standard parking rates will return across the city with minimal changes. The Nights and Weekends maximum rate will be temporarily reduced to $5 max per parking session.

Weeknight parking will adhere to the $5 max fee per parking sessions between 6pm - 5am, Monday - Friday, with each new parking session accumulating a new hourly fee, while weekend rates accrue per day, spanning 5am to 5am the following day with no price cap within the 24-hr period.

The free hour of parking on Saturdays will end on March 15, 2021.

All on-street meters are enforced Monday - Saturday, 8am - 6pm, with signage posted in peak-parking areas denoting morning and evening restrictions.

Residential Permit Parking and 1-hr and 2-hr non-metered restrictions remain temporarily suspended.

City-owned parking garages offer individual rates, with most garages priced between $.80 to $2.00 per hour, depending on location. Many garages and lots offer reduced long-term rates for stays longer than two hours.

The list of lots and meters, hourly fees and accepted currency is available through the Parking Division’s Parking Utility webpage.

For current and expanded parking information visit the City of Madison Parking Division website, or contact the City of Madison Parking Division Community Outreach Specialist, Kristin Brodowsky at kbrodowsky@cityofmadison.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Gavel
Guilty plea entered in fatal shooting of La Crosse bouncer
Sexual orientation axed from South Carolina hate crime bill
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
UnityPoint Health on new COVID-19 vaccine rules: Don’t call us; we’ll call you
A volunteer reads to a American Family Children's Hospital patient as part of a newly...
Volunteers find a way to make young patients’ days special without leaving home