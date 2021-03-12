Some of Madison’s special COVID-19 parking discounts are going away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In June of 2020, Madison’s Parking Division reduced parking rates as part of a COVID-19 recovery plan.

The plan, which capped daily parking rates at $8 for City-owned public parking garages and included a free first hour of parking on Saturdays, will end on March 15, 2021.

Standard parking rates will return across the city with minimal changes. The Nights and Weekends maximum rate will be temporarily reduced to $5 max per parking session.

Weeknight parking will adhere to the $5 max fee per parking sessions between 6pm - 5am, Monday - Friday, with each new parking session accumulating a new hourly fee, while weekend rates accrue per day, spanning 5am to 5am the following day with no price cap within the 24-hr period.

The free hour of parking on Saturdays will end on March 15, 2021.

All on-street meters are enforced Monday - Saturday, 8am - 6pm, with signage posted in peak-parking areas denoting morning and evening restrictions.

Residential Permit Parking and 1-hr and 2-hr non-metered restrictions remain temporarily suspended.

City-owned parking garages offer individual rates, with most garages priced between $.80 to $2.00 per hour, depending on location. Many garages and lots offer reduced long-term rates for stays longer than two hours.

The list of lots and meters, hourly fees and accepted currency is available through the Parking Division’s Parking Utility webpage.

For current and expanded parking information visit the City of Madison Parking Division website, or contact the City of Madison Parking Division Community Outreach Specialist, Kristin Brodowsky at kbrodowsky@cityofmadison.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.