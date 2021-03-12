Advertisement

SSM Health on new COVID-19 vaccine rules: Don’t call us; we’ll call you

An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first...
An SSM Health nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to Lemuel Ellis, one of the first people 65 and older to receive the dose at SSM.(SSM Health)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison hospital is urging patients with underlying medical conditions that would qualify them for the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to wait until they are contacted before trying to make an appointment.

On Friday, SSM Health tweeted its staff will be reaching out to patients who will become eligible to schedule their appointments. Not everyone will be contacted right off the bat either, it noted. Some patients may not receive a call until April or May.

Staff members will notify patients as openings for them become available, with the hospital stating “(t)here is nothing you need to do at this time.

SSM Health’s explanation comes a day after the Dept. of Health Services added millions of Wisconsinites to eligibility list, starting March 29, by adding everyone who has been diagnosed with one of 20 medical conditions.

A list of who will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 29, 2021.
A list of who will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 29, 2021.(WMTV-TV)

Even prior to the two million more expected to qualify, people who are already eligible, such as first responders, teachers, and those over 65 years old, are still waiting for their first dose.

Already though, nearly 1 in 5 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while more than a third of those over 65 years old have completed their series.

A list of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 11, 2021.
A list of who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as of March 11, 2021.(WMTV-TV)

