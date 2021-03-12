Suspect accused of reckless homicide after man found unresponsive in Portage hotel

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Police Department officers arrested three people Friday, one of which is accused of first degree reckless homicide after a man was found unresponsive in a hotel hallway.

According to a news release, Portage PD were called to the scene of an unresponsive man around 12:10 p.m. in the stairway of a hotel in the 2900 block of New Pinery Road in Portage.

When officers arrived, they immediately started to perform life saving measures on the man. Aspirus Divine Savior EMS crews arrived and took over with medical care.

Portage PD said lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are holding off on releasing the man’s name until his family has been notified.

Following an investigation, officers arrested three people. Gabriel S Munoz, 33, was accused of first degree reckless homicide, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers accused Shawn A. Ramirez, 27, for a Dept. of Corrections warrant and violation of probation. Melissa J. Anderson, 26, was accused of obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Portage PD was assisted by Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, the Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

