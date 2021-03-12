Today is Wisconsin Girl Scouts Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a celebration for Girl Scouts across the Badger State. Governor Evers declared Friday, March 12 as Wisconsin Girl Scouts Advocacy Day.

In a typical year, troops from across the state would gather at the State Capitol to meet with their lawmakers and learn more about state government. This year, the event is virtual and the girls will meet online with lawmakers and share some of the issues most important to them.

There are an estimated 70,000 active Wisconsin Girl Scouts. 8,000 are part of the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council.

Friday, March 12 is also the Girl Scouts 109th birthday. Cookies will go on sale on Saturday, March 13.

