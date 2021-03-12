Advertisement

Today is Wisconsin Girl Scouts Day

The start of cookie season begins on March 13.
The start of cookie season begins on March 13.
The start of cookie season begins on March 13.(KNOE)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a celebration for Girl Scouts across the Badger State. Governor Evers declared Friday, March 12 as Wisconsin Girl Scouts Advocacy Day.

In a typical year, troops from across the state would gather at the State Capitol to meet with their lawmakers and learn more about state government. This year, the event is virtual and the girls will meet online with lawmakers and share some of the issues most important to them.

There are an estimated 70,000 active Wisconsin Girl Scouts. 8,000 are part of the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council.

Friday, March 12 is also the Girl Scouts 109th birthday. Cookies will go on sale on Saturday, March 13.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the next eligible group to get the...
“Covid Vaccine Envy”: Are you feeling envious because you’re not next in line?
What are the ingredients inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
What are the ingredients inside the COVID-19 vaccines?
Three health care heroes share their experiences on the frontlines battling COVID-19.
Reflections from the frontlines: health care workers look back at a year battling COVID-19
Reflections from the frontlines: health care workers look back at a year battling COVID-19
Reflections from the frontlines: health care workers look back at a year battling COVID-19