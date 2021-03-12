Advertisement

Unprecedented: State Emergency Operations Center active for one full year

Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency due to COVID-19 March 12 in the State...
Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency due to COVID-19 March 12 in the State Emergency Operations Center. (Source: Wisconsin Emergency Management) (NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will be under a health emergency for a full year this Friday, causing the longest activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in its history.

“When I declared our first statewide public health emergency for COVID-19 a year ago, we never could have imagined the challenges and tragedy the year would bring,” said Governor Tony Evers. “It was, and continues to be, all hands on deck. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I want to thank the dedicated folks at WEM. From the leadership of Dr. Darrell Williams to the regional directors, to our county and tribal emergency managers, and all the WEM staff, thank you for your good work to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

According to a news release, Wisconsin Emergency Management has been involved in the battle against COVID-19 since the order was declared, supporting the state Department of Health Services to coordinate efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin Emergency Management explained that by activating the SEOC to Level 1, it put the state in the highest level of response.

Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, thanked the organization’s staff and partner agencies for their “steadfast and unyielding support” in their effort to protect Wisconsinites.

“They are a shining example of the true spirit of our state and our nation,” Dr. Williams said. “Your efforts are truly appreciated and that will never be forgotten.”

DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake praised Wisconsin Emergency Management for their help in slowing the spread of the virus.

“We are proud to have teamed with WEM throughout the year to distribute PPE [personal protective equipment], decontaminate masks, and set up mobile testing and vaccination clinics,” Timberlake said.

In addition to these efforts, the WEM handled its usual functions of disaster assistance and providing supplies to affected areas. They were also called to respond to civil unrest in several Wisconsin cities that stemmed from the death of George Floyd and again in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

WEM and its partner agencies now meet multiple times per week, mostly through virtual meetings, on the needs of local, tribal and county health departments on COVID-19 efforts and regular duties.

