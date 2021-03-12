Volunteers find a way to make young patients’ days special without leaving home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new American Family Children’s Hospital program is giving volunteers a chance to make a child’s day brighter without ever leaving home.

Hospital staff have started providing tablets to patients that connect the child with volunteers who can do anything from singing or a reading a book to babies to playing games with older children.

“We are really excited that this program is underway,” volunteer coordinator Tricia Nicoll said. “We have been carefully planning this opportunity for quite some time and it’s been great seeing positive reactions from our patients.”

The idea arose because the coronavirus pandemic has meant volunteers are not allowed to come to the hospital themselves. The hospital explains the virtual visits are a way to comfort, engage, and support children whose parents cannot always be with them.

“Our volunteers have stayed committed during this challenging time and we are thrilled to have their support and creativity during these visits,” Nicoll added.

Hospital staff expect this new virtual program to stick around even when the pandemic goes away and visitor restrictions are lifted. They say there will still be situations where communicating this way will still be necessary.

