What’s in the COVID-19 vaccines? UW experts explain each ingredient

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The lists of ingredients for all three COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market in the United States may seem complex, but health professionals at the University of Wisconsin say the ingredients are not as complicated as they look.

Infectious Disease Physician and UW associate professor, Dr. Jeniel Nett, and UW School of Pharmacy professor, Mary Hayney, have both spent a lot of time combing through the ingredients of each COVID-19 vaccine.

“Even though it may seem like a long list, they’ve been shown to be safe and there isn’t really anything surprising in these lists.”

Lists of ingredients for Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines (WMTV)

Moderna & Pfizer-BioNTech

The first two approved in the U.S., Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are similar vaccines. These both contain Messenger RNA (mRNA). “That’s the part that will eventually induce an immune response,” told Hayney.

These vaccines also contain lipids, which Hayney said are, “like fat or maybe cholesterol, we call those lipids as well.”

Hayney explained that lipids “form a bubble around the RNA and protect the RNA from degradation,” noting that “Messenger RNA is a very fragile molecule.”

Also inside these vaccines is polyethylene glycol, a common compound used in pharmaceuticals.

Hayney described polyethylene glycol as, “a work horse that adds structure and integrity to pharmaceuticals,” and said, “it’s nontoxic, it’s incredibly inert, odorless, nonvolatile.”

Moderna’s vaccine also has some acids and acid stabilizers and the rest is salt and sugar. “These are all things that you might encounter every day in different medications or foods or things like that,” said Dr. Nett.

Johnson & Johnson

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a little different than the Pfizer and the Moderna. “It’s a viral vector. Basically, there’s a harmless virus that is delivering the molecule that is the active component,” told Dr. Nett. “It’s technically live, but it cannot replicate”, Hayney explained, “because that part of the genes of the virus have been taken out.”

That virus helps your body makes spike protein and induces an immune response.

“Inserted into the genome of that adenovirus is a gene for the coronavirus spike. When the vector infects you, it also makes the coronavirus, and you make an immune response to the coronavirus spike,” said Hayney.

In addition, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine contains some citrate, which is commonly found in candy for tartness. It also has “a little bit of ethanol, which is alcohol, a little bit of polysorbate-80, which acts like a detergent, so it emulsifies, and then salt and sugar.

Both women say, while the ingredients in each vary, all three vaccines are safe and effective.

“I wouldn’t consider any vaccine better than the other. They were tested in different trials and met criteria for being safe and effective.”

They also agree that having more than one vaccine available is very beneficial, and not just for supply.

“We don’t know yet, but maybe one vaccine works better for one population than another. So, it’s really good to have multiple platforms available to vaccinate the public,” told Hayney. Hayney said unless you have a history of anaphylaxis, the chances of an allergic reaction are slim. If you do have one, it will likely happen very quickly after you get the shot, which is why immunizers ask that you wait around for 15 minutes after the injection.

“Please know that so far, although the incidents of serious allergic reaction with these coronavirus vaccines are higher than with other types of vaccines, it’s still incredibly low. Single digits per million,” said Hayney.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.