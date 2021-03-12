Advertisement

Whitewater, Fort Atkinson educators to be vaccinated next week

Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More Wisconsin educators will be able to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a day-long clinic next week, SSM Health announced Friday.

Teachers from Whitewater Unified School District, School District of Fort Atkinson and UW Whitewater will all receive their doses at the clinic on March 16, according to a news release. Madison College employees, which includes Watertown and Fort Atkinson campuses, will also be immunized.

“We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time and SSM Health is honored to partner with school districts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Damond Boatwright, SSM Health WI Regional President.

The health system explained they have enough vaccine supply to prioritize people who are 16 and older, while still getting to vaccinate educators.

SSM Health noted their vaccinators have administered over 111,000 doses of the shot in the state.

Educators in Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Madison have also been vaccinated at vaccine clinics through a partnership with SSM Health.

SSM Health added anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine can call them to schedule a vaccine appointment. Here is the full list of currently eligible groups:

  • Some public-facing essential workers (such as: 911 operators, public transit, farmers, and grocery store employees)
  • Education and child care workers (teachers and staff)
  • Adults 65 years of age and older
  • Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
  • Residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities
  • Health care personnel
