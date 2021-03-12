Wisconsin DHS officially announces COVID-19 date for those with pre-existing conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eligibility expansion across the state, starting Mar. 29 will include people with pre-existing conditions can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means that more than two million people will be eligible.

To be specific, the list will now include anyone 16 and older, with pre-existing medical conditions, that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

“I feel even more at risk at this point, so I really don’t want to go out,” Patricia Latzke said.

Latzke has an autoimmune disease. She has only left her house to go to the grocery store during the pandemic.

“I’m at a double-whammy on the drugs that I have to take for the condition,” Latzke said.

She is currently on two immuno-suppressants. Those medications lower Latzke’s ability to fight infections, including COVID-19.

“Starting March 29, we are expanding eligibility of the vaccine to Wisconsinites 16 and older who have medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Sec. of the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services said.

Willems Van Dijk made this announcement Thursday afternoon. The list is long, and includes people with asthma, cancer, those who are overweight, and like Latzke, those who are immunocompromised.

A full list from DHS is below.

WI DHS announced the next eligible group will start Mar. 29 (WMTV, Pete Calgaro)

“I am very relieved. This news came at a very opportune time,” Latzke said. “It’s a relief knowing that it’s coming sooner rather than later; It’s Mar. 29, but it’s not July!”

The DHS says they need ‘all hands on deck’ for April and May. They’re expecting to get anywhere between 200-250,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine each week, and hope to make everyone 16 and older eligible sometime in May.

