Wisconsin mayor wants giant Robocop statue in his city

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — The mayor of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, wants to bring a giant statue of fictional police officer Robocop to town.

The 11-foot statue was constructed using a crowdfunding effort that began in 2011.

The Michigan Science Center in Detroit was expected to display the statue given the movie “Robocop” was set in that city. But Detroit pulled out of the deal last month.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza wants the statue to honor Robocop actor Peter Weller, who is a Stevens Point native. But Wiza posted on Facebook on Friday morning that one of the artists who created the statue wants to keep it in Detroit.

