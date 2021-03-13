10 adorable pets named finalists for Cadbury’s Bunny Tryouts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ten four legged friends are in the running to become the next Cadbury Bunny!

Cadbury has been searching for a new pet to star as their spokesbunny for the 2021 spring ad campaign. Proud pet parents from across the country submitted a photo and description explaining why their furry friend should be this year’s winner.

Cadbury has narrowed it down to 10 finalists after reviewing more than 12,000 submissions. The chocolate company is calling on you to cast your vote for this year’s winner.

Now through March 17, you can vote for your favorite finalist, including Waylon the llama, Sheldon the cow and a goat named Dog.

Also named are Potato the bunny and Betty the frog, making for a perfect bunny ribbit.

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts (NBC/Cadbury)

You can cast your vote here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.