32-year-old woman killed in Sun Prairie crash

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Sun Prairie.

According to a news release, Dane Co. deputies and Sun Prairie Fire and EMS were called to an injury crash around 8:15 p.m. on Ridge Road.

Deputies say a preliminary investigation shows that a car, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was driving west on Ridge Road when her car went off the roadway and struck several trees. Officials pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Dane Co. says Ridge Road is still closed while deputies determine the cause of the crash.

The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the woman until the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office notifies the family and the outcome of the investigation is determined.

