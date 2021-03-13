51-year-old man arrested in Stoughton bank robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect in the Feb. 24 Associated Bank Robbery in Stoughton was arrested in Cleveland, Tenn. Friday by the U.S. Marshall’s Service and the Cleveland Police Department, according to a news release.

The Stoughton Police Dept. said they identified Todd Templeton, 51, from the Town of Dunn, as the suspect with the help of the FBI and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

