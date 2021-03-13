Advertisement

Call of the wild: Great outdoors is great escape in pandemic

(NBC29)
By AP Sports Writers
Published: Mar. 13, 2021
The great outdoors has become the great escape during the pandemic. A cooped-up population is looking for fresh air, and that’s packing hiking trails and other open spaces.

What’s more, people have been taking up biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, camping, tennis and golf. The numbers bear this out. There were over 8 million more American hikers in 2020 compared to the year before and nearly 8 million more campers.

Golf remains on the upswing, too, with big jumps in Australia and Sweden. There were some 500 million rounds played. That’s the biggest yearly increase since 1997, when Tiger Woods captured his first major.

