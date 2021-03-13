Advertisement

Cooler, yet sunny for Sunday; Accumulating Snow Possible Monday

Sunday features one last nice day of weather before a wintry mix moves in on Monday. 1-3″ of snow is possible in Madison; higher totals farther West.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday afternoon feature temperatures flirting with 60°F across the capital region. Some places were even warmer farther west of Madison.

High pressure begins moving East tonight into Sunday. Northerly winds will pick up dropping temperatures about 10°F or so tomorrow afternoon. The beginning of next week appears messy and wintry - with accumulating snow possible for much of southern Wisconsin.

Lows fall into the lower 30′s under some high clouds tonight. Tomorrow’s afternoon temperatures will only make it into the mid 40′s in Madison. Some places farther West could make it to near-50°F. Clouds will increase in the second half of the day as low-pressure nears.

Monday appears overall messy & dreary. The major weather system which brings historic snowfall to the Rockies & severe weather in Texas comes to the Midwest. We’re expecting a band of mix & snow to enter Wisconsin on Monday. Dry air left from high-pressure will be a limiting factor on our snowfall. That said, the atmosphere will be saturated enough to produce a rather slushy & wet snowfall. As of Saturday, 1-3″ is projected for the Capital Region. 2-4″ appears more likely farther West towards the Mississippi River. Changes to totals are likely over the next 24 hours as the dry air remains in challenge with the forecast.

Light freezing drizzle persists into early Tuesday following the wintry mix - road conditions will be a challenge late Monday into early Tuesday. Clouds remain through the middle of the week while another storm system passes through the Midwest. The exact track of this next system is still uncertain. Southern Wisconsin may receive another quick round of showers & wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday. Chances remain low since models still differ on where this system will track.

Late-week looks pleasant as the weather pattern relaxes. Sunshine returns Friday into Saturday with highs in the 40′s - near 50°F.

