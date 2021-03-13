Gov. Evers, First Lady receive 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday, exactly one year after the governor declared the first public health emergency related to COVID-19.

“Like so many Wisconsinites, Kathy and I waited our turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine and, now with a third of Wisconsinites over 65 having been fully vaccinated, we’re excited to be able to join them,” Gov. Evers said. “I’m proud Wisconsin is leading the nation in using the shots we have available, and we’re going to keep working to get folks vaccinated as soon as we can.”

The governor and first lady received their second dose at SSM Health in Madison, according to a news release, as members of the 65 and older eligible group.

“Gov. Evers and First Lady Evers received the vaccine as members of the eligible population under the state’s currently eligible population, which includes individuals over the age of 65,” he said.

Gov. Evers received his first dose on Feb. 11 and the first lady received her first dose earlier in the same week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.