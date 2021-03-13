Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
The coronavirus
COVID-19 UK variant cases skyrocket in Wisconsin
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Officer Kimberly Jackson, Cuba Police Department, appears for virtual hearing
Cuba City police officer awaits judge’s decision after chief asks her to resign

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Barbara Ryder, who has been fully vaccinated, says she feels more "at ease" while walking her...
Life after a vaccine: When will we reach herd immunity?
When will we reach herd immunity?
When will we reach herd immunity?