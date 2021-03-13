Meriter nurses set date for possible strike pending contract negotiations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital announced Saturday they have notified hospital management that they may go on strike starting Wednesday, March 24 as they continue to advocate for a new contract agreement.

According to a release, the strike would support their proposals for policies that better support nurses to heal and recover after working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contract proposal includes a request for a “meaningful voice” in decision making, work-life balance and paid time off. Additionally, nurses are requesting protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.

“We cared for the sickest of the sick, always putting our patients first. We’re proud of the way that nurses and healthcare workers showed up for our community. But after a grueling year, nurses are exhausted and burning out,” Louise Nordstrom, a nurse, said.

Meriter released a statement Saturday saying while there are improvements to be made, they have heard from nurses and other team members within the organization that they have felt safe and supported.

“We are hopeful SEIU will return to the bargaining table, and we can continue negotiations toward a new contract,” Meriter said.

In a news conference on Tuesday, representatives said nearly 99 percent of the nurses within their union is backing them on this decision, if management and the nurses don’t reach a contract agreement.

