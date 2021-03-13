Over two-thirds of Wisconsinites 65 and older received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data on vaccine distribution from the Department of Health Services (DHS) indicates over two-thirds of the Wisconsin population who are 65 and older has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Wisconsin DHS vaccine dashboard shows 67.6% of the age group have received their first dose, while 38.2% are fully vaccinated.

DHS numbers show over 1.9 million doses of the vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents so far. At this time, 687,640 Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series and just over 1.2 million have received their first dose.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 462 new cases in the past day, bringing the seven day rolling average from 409 the previous week to 428 this week.

More people were hospitalized in the past day for COVID-19, with 60 patients entering Wisconsin hospitals. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity. The DHS also recorded 13 deaths Saturday, bringing the total to 6,538 since the onset of the pandemic.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 569,364, according to DHS. Of those infected, 97.7 percent have recovered.

