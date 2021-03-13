Possible strike? What Meriter nurses want and what the hospital is offering

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the deadline for a possible strike by UnityPoint Health – Meriter hospital nurses set, both sides are beginning to reveal more information about what it will take to reach an agreement.

On Saturday, the nurses’ union, SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, declared, “we’ve earned our time to heal,” and delivered a 10-day strike notice, informing the hospital its members could hit the picket line as soon as Wednesday, March 24.

Within hours, Meriter management described the notice as “unprecedented,” adding that the health system is willing to continue with negotiations, the most recent round of which included a federal mediator. UnityPoint Health also assured the community they have staffing plans in place “for safe patient care” should the strike occur.

When announcing the vote overwhelmingly approving a possible strike earlier this week and when giving notice Saturday, union representatives indicated they were seeking improved policies that would better support the nurses.

“We’re proud of the way that nurses and healthcare workers showed up for our community,” Louise Nordstrom, an RN in the NICU, explained. “But after a grueling year, nurses are exhausted and burning out.”

The union has not publicly detailed its exact demands, instead outlining a list of proposals it claims will give the nurses a “meaningful voice in decision making.” Those concerns include (language as provided by SEIU):

A reasonable work-life balance and sufficient paid time off that does not force nurses to use vacation days when they need sick days;

Just compensation for nurses who pick up extra shifts on their days off, which would mitigate staffing and scheduling problems; and

Protections against the current pandemic and any future public health emergencies.

“With this contract, we’re advocating for support, for rational policies around time off and fair compensation so that we can recover from this pandemic,” Nordstrom added.

In its response to the nurses’ declaration, Meriter revealed its current offer to nurses in a new contract. The changes listed by the health system include (description of changes provided by UnityPoint Health):

· Pay increase on average of 3.7% made up of two raises per year each of the next two years (2021 and 2022);

· Continue existing benefits that financially support those with work-related injury or illness and add additional financial support to bridge employee pay if work-related health issues arise during a declared pandemic;

· Additional job protection during parental leave;

· A pandemic relief bonus of up to $800 per nurse as an economic acknowledgement of hard work and dedication during the pandemic;

· Addressing concerns for nurses who currently have a negative balance in their Earned Time Banks;

· Critical shift incentive for extra hours worked at $12/hour

It stated that the changes were in addition to the benefits it already offers, however its statement did not indicate if those benefits would carry over directly or if they would also be affected.

