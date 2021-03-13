Spring-like weekend; wintry mess Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! It’s going to be a spring-like weekend, so if you can try to get outside and enjoy the warm March weather. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Winter isn’t over yet, though. Monday is looking like a wintry mess. A round of wet, slushy snow is looking likely Monday.

Saturday morning clear and cold. Temperatures range from the upper teens north of Madison towards central Wisconsin to the lower 30s along the WI-IL state line. The wind is light this morning, so wind chills are not much of factor. No major weather problems will impact traveling Saturday morning.

A ‘GET OUTSIDE ALERT’ has been issued for Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. A few places could hit 60 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for March 13 in Madison is 42 degrees. Temperatures this afternoon will be about 15 degrees normal for this time of year. There will also be no shortage of sunshine. Plus, the wind won’t be very strong. Expect a west wind at 5-10 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and not very cold, especially for this time of year. Low temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Don’t forget to spring forward Saturday night before you go to bed. Daylight saving time starts at 2AM on Sunday, March 14.

Sunday won’t be quite as nice as Saturday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, cooler and windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. The wind will be out of the east at 10-20 mph.

Our next big weather maker will impact the area on Monday. This storm system will likely bring in a wintry mix of rain and snow Monday. Wet, slushy snowfall accumulations will be possible. Widespread snowfall totals will likely range from 1 to 3″. The higher snowfall totals will be possible across the southwestern corner of Wisconsin. The highest snowfall totals will likely stay just west of Wisconsin across parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Wet, slushy roads could impact traveling Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Any chance of snow will come to an end Monday evening or early Monday night. With temperatures dropping below freezing Monday night, slick spots on the roads will be possible through Tuesday morning.

More rain and/or snow will be possible towards midweek. High temperatures next week will be in the lower to mid 40s most days and lows will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

