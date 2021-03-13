Third Wis. community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s third community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic is set to open in Racine County, Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials announced Friday.

“As more Wisconsinites become eligible for the vaccine later this month, it’s important that we continue to bring these community-based clinics online to get as many people vaccinated as possible to reach community immunity,” said Gov. Evers.

The Racine County site will open on March 23 at the Regency Mall in the former Burlington Coat Factory space, according to a news release.

The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and plans to administer 200 doses per day, initially. Gov. Evers noted the clinic will have the ability to administer up to 1,000 doses per day, but the supply is dependent on what the state receives from the federal government.

“These vaccination clinics help support local vaccine access and ensure that anyone currently eligible gets their shot,” Gov. Evers added.

Those who are 65 years old or older, educators or child care staff will be prioritized for vaccinations. Once the clinic gets through these vaccinations, it will open up appointments for anyone else who is eligible.

DHS added those who are eligible to be vaccinated must preregister for an appointment on the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry.

The other DHS community-based clinics are located in Rock and La Crosse County.

