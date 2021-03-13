Tiny footprints lead Dane Co. searchers to missing toddler

TOWN OF PERRY, Wis. (WMTV) - A set of small footprints led a Dane Co. search team to a missing toddler Friday afternoon.

The team, which included a Middleton Police Dept. K9, tracked down the two-year-old who went missing around 3 p.m. in the Town of Perry, the Sheriff’s Office explained. When they reached the toddler, the youngster was cold but, more importantly, unharmed.

According to a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office statement, the two-year-old was playing outside with siblings and became separated from them in a rural, wooded area, in the 1000 block of Perry Center Road.

Family members searched for over an hour before calling for help.

After learning about the missing child, members of the Dane Co. UAV team, Dane Co. detectives, Dept. of Natural Resources personnel, and teams from the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office all teamed up to help find the toddler.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office thanked all of them for joining in the effort.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.