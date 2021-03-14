15-year-old girl missing in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School and getting into a car Thursday.

Tiah Meigs was last seen getting into a car with a known acquaintance around 3:15 p.m., according to a news release. Officials noted she was near Camden Road in Madison later on that same day.

Police said none of Meigs’ family members have been able to locate her and they are concerned for her welfare.

Meigs has ties in the Black Earth and Camden Road area in Madison. She could also have ties in Sun Prairie, per Dane Co. officials.

If anyone sees Meigs, officials ask you call Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 immediately. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they should call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.

