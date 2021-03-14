274 new COVID-19 cases; 12 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest vaccine data from the Department of Health Services shows 12.1 percent of Wisconsinites have completed their vaccination series, while 21.5 percent have received their first dose.

The latest COVID-19 report from the agency recorded 3,822 tests over the past day—274 of them returned positive. The state has reported daily COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for a little over a month now, according to the DHS COVID-19 dashboard.

The seven-day rolling average now sits at 420.

Another 17 people checked in to hospitals with COVID-19 over the past day. Hospitals are reportedly at 80 percent capacity, according to the DHS.

The agency recorded negative 2 deaths Sunday, saying the net decrease reflects corrections made from previous reports. The total COVID-19 deaths in the state now sits at 6,536.

The total number of Wisconsinites to ever be infected with the virus has reached 569,638, according to the DHS. Of those infected, 97.8 percent have recovered.

