Aaron Jones signs four-year deal to stay in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | Associated Press)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Jones will be calling Green Bay home for four more years.

The Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl running back, who was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, signed a four-year deal worth $48 million to stay in Green Bay, per Adam Schefter. The contract inclues a $13 million signing bonus.

Jones was 4th in the NFL in 2020 with 1,104 rushing yards, 4th in yards per scrimmage (104.2) and is second in the NFL over the last two regular seasons with 30 total scrimmage touchdowns.

