Badgers earn 9-seed in NCAA tournament; will face 8-seed UNC to open March Madness

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are back dancing in March for the 21st time in the last 22 tournaments as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 North Carolina to tip NCAA tournament play.

If Wisconsin wins on Friday vs the Tarheels, winner will likely see No. 1 Baylor in the round of 32.

UNC went 18-10 overall this year and finished 10-6 in ACC play. They won four of their last six games, most recently losing 69-66 to Florida State in the ACC tournament.

The Badgers finished 17-12 overall with a 10-10 Big Ten record and sputtered to the finish, losing four of their last five games and most recently falling to Iowa 62-57 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.