Badgers earn 9-seed in NCAA tournament; will face 8-seed UNC to open March Madness

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) in the first...
Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | Associated Press)
By George Balekji
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers are back dancing in March for the 21st time in the last 22 tournaments as the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 North Carolina to tip NCAA tournament play.

If Wisconsin wins on Friday vs the Tarheels, winner will likely see No. 1 Baylor in the round of 32.

UNC went 18-10 overall this year and finished 10-6 in ACC play. They won four of their last six games, most recently losing 69-66 to Florida State in the ACC tournament.

The Badgers finished 17-12 overall with a 10-10 Big Ten record and sputtered to the finish, losing four of their last five games and most recently falling to Iowa 62-57 in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.

