Body found in Crawfish River

(WBKO)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after a man’s body was found in the Crawfish River Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Officials believe the man found in the river was the same person involved in a domestic incident on Friday morning and ran from the scene when Columbus Police officers arrived. The officers lost sight of the man and searched the area into the following morning with the help of local law enforcement.

This is an ongoing investigation led by DCI with assistance from Columbus Police Dept., Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. More information will be released when it becomes available.

