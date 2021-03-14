Advertisement

Daylight savings serves as reminder to check smoke detectors

In the home next door to a fatal fire, firefighter Brian Perry, installs a smoke detector...
In the home next door to a fatal fire, firefighter Brian Perry, installs a smoke detector Tuesday, April 17, 2012, in Philadelphia. Fire tore through the neighboring row house early Monday, killing two young children and two adults in the city's third fatal blaze in a week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As you readjust your clocks for daylight savings today, the International Association of Fire Fighters recommend you also take time to test home smoke alarms.

Firefighters advise people replace any smoke alarm that is over 10 years old, according to a news release. They noted for maximum safety, people should install combination photoelectric/ionization smoke alarms outside every bedroom on each floor of their home.

Officials said nearly two-thirds of all home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm, and a working smoke detector will alert people more quickly if there is a fire to give them more time to escape.

