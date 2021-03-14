Advertisement

Expert shares tips on transitioning kids back to school

Vanessa and Andy Best prepare to send their son Silas back to school on Tuesday.
Vanessa and Andy Best prepare to send their son Silas back to school on Tuesday.(WMTV)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An expert in childhood development has tips for parents navigating a transition back to school.

The Madison Metropolitan School District will continue its phased approach back to the classroom, after kindergarteners returned this week. Starting Tuesday, first and second graders will go back for four full days of in-person instruction.

Dr. Heather Kirkorian, an associate professor at UW-Madison specializing in the relationship between childhood development and technology, says some kids struggled with remote learning while others thrived. This is why she says individualized transition plans are so important.

A smooth transition begins with an honest conversation. She said, “Validating and acknowledging kids’ anxieties is really important and working with them to develop plans together to manage that.”

She also suggests talking through strategies and tools to overcome anxiety, as well as mindfulness techniques to be used at school. “[Focus] on the things they’re excited about,” she added.

Overall, Dr. Kirkorian says kids will adapt quickly to the classroom, but she hopes parents will continue some practices of the past, when many of them spent whole school days with their children.

“Research shows that kids thrive in schools when their parents are engaged and staying in close contact with schools and know what their kids are doing in school [and] ask about it,” Dr. Kirkorian said.

MMSD parent Vanessa Best said she has prepared her children for the switch back to in-person learning. Her son Silas will return to Crestwood Elementary on Tuesday, after she “[explained] to him that it’s not going to be like kindergarten was, where all the kids come in and you can hug your friends and your teacher.”

MMSD is bringing students back by grade levels. In its reopening plan, the district said the next group of students to follow first and second graders will be those in 4K. They are set to return on March 23 for two full days of instruction, either in person or virtual.

The final group of students to return will be those in grades 7, 8, 10 and 11 on April 27.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

The NBC15 Vaccine Team got answers to your questions about ‘COVID’ arm or an itchy rash that...
Public Health Madison and Dane County set to give 1,000 vaccines to teachers
The kindergarten classroom will welcome students back to in-person learning on Tuesday, March 9.
MMSD kindergarten teachers prepare classrooms for in-person learning
Madison Fire Department Firefighter Tasha Kirch, currently serving as a paramedic student with...
Class During Covid: Paramedic Academy students now training on-the-job with paramedics in the field
State leaders to submit plan for child care funding to offset pandemic costs