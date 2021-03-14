FIRST ALERT - Bumped up Monday’s snowfall totals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Don’t be fooled by the spring-like weather this weekend! Winter is going to return for the start of the upcoming workweek. A round of wet, slushy snow will impact the area on Monday. Widespread snowfall totals will range from 1-4″. The highest snowfall totals will be recorded across our western counties. This is where a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect on Monday. The snow will impact traveling late Monday morning through Monday evening. Snowy/slushy roads could quickly develop on Monday. Plus, driver’s visibility could be reduced by the falling snow.

No major weather problems are expected on Sunday, though. Sunday is going to be a mild and breezy day. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. A few places could even hit 50 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The wind will likely be the only thing that will impact your outdoor plans Sunday afternoon. Sunday will also feature a mix of sun and clouds.

The sun will set after 7PM Sunday evening for the first time since September. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. An east wind at around 15 mph will put wind chills in the teens Monday morning.

Monday will turn into a snowy mess. Snow will start to increase from southwest to northeast across the area after 8 a.m. Snow will likely be falling across a good chunk of the area by lunchtime or just after noon on Monday. Falling snow and snowy/slushy roads will likely impact the afternoon or evening commute on Monday. The snow will slowly start to taper off Monday evening. There is a chance rain or freezing rain could mix in with snow before it tapers off Monday evening. Any chance for precipitation will likely come to an end around midnight on Tuesday.

Monday’s snowfall totals have been pumped up by an inch or two for many locations. The highest snowfall totals will likely be recorded across our western counties along the Mississippi River. This is where 3-6″ of snow will be possible. Right now, the snowfall forecast for Madison is 2-4″. Snowfall totals probably won’t be quite as high for places northeast of Madison. This is where up to 2″ of snow will be possible.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

More rain and/or snow will be possible late Wednesday into Thursday.

From a temperature standpoint, Monday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures will be in the 40s and overnight lows will be on either side of 30 degrees. The 50s could return for the start of next weekend. Saturday is the first day of spring.

