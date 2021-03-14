Janesville Police Department arrests one teen accused of stabbing someone

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night in Janesville after being accused of stabbing a victim in the face.

According to an incident report, police received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a 18-year-old with stab wounds to his face.

Once police arrived to the Kiwik Trip at 3359 Milton Ave, witnesses were able to describe a car and the suspect.

Officers located the suspect traveling southbound on Milton Ave. The suspect was stopped and arrested for Reckless Injury.

The suspect is being held inside the Rock County Jail.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.