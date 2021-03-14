Advertisement

Janesville Police Department arrests one teen accused of stabbing someone

(Phil Anderson)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night in Janesville after being accused of stabbing a victim in the face.

According to an incident report, police received a call around 10:00 p.m. about a 18-year-old with stab wounds to his face.

Once police arrived to the Kiwik Trip at 3359 Milton Ave, witnesses were able to describe a car and the suspect.

Officers located the suspect traveling southbound on Milton Ave. The suspect was stopped and arrested for Reckless Injury.

The suspect is being held inside the Rock County Jail.

Police are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Middleton High School graduate Bill Rahko (left) co-produced Coldplay’s latest record “Everyday...
Madison-area native up for Grammy award for Album of the Year
State Superintendent candidates focus on school reopening plans ahead of election
Local graduate nominated for Grammy.
Madison-area native gets Grammy Nomination
MMSD Students prepare to head back to in person school.
Screen Learning