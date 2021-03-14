Advertisement

Reckless driver causing traffic incidents across Madison

Reckless driver seen across Madison.
Reckless driver seen across Madison.(MPD)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking for help finding a motorcyclist who has ben driving recklessly in the E. Washington Ave. and Downtown Madison area over the past few days.

The MPD incident report said the suspect has shown significant disregard for traffic laws, motorist safety and has endangered the public numerous times. Officials noted officers have tried to stop him multiple times and he has fled from officers on all of those occasions.

Police described the suspect as a black male and the bike as a black and white dirt bike with the number 70 on the front and sides.

If you know this man or have any information about him or the incidents, please call MPD at 608-245-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

