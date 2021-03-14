Advertisement

Small fire at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.
A fire truck.
A fire truck.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

After investigating, crews found a small fire in the hospital’s electrical building, near the hospital around 7:45 Saturday night.

Fire crews put out the fire and it never left the electrical service room. The hospital remained in full operation during the incident, and continues to remain fully operational. Officials said patient care was not impacted at any time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the losses cost about $100,000 dollars.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice (0) shoots over Iowa forward Keegan Murray (15) in the first...
Badgers earn 9-seed in NCAA tournament; will face 8-seed UNC to open March Madness
274 new COVID-19 cases; 12 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Aaron Jones signs four-year deal to stay in Green Bay
Madison voters to weigh in on massive Common Council overhaul
In the home next door to a fatal fire, firefighter Brian Perry, installs a smoke detector...
Daylight savings serves as reminder to check smoke detectors