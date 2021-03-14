Small fire at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday night at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center.

After investigating, crews found a small fire in the hospital’s electrical building, near the hospital around 7:45 Saturday night.

Fire crews put out the fire and it never left the electrical service room. The hospital remained in full operation during the incident, and continues to remain fully operational. Officials said patient care was not impacted at any time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the losses cost about $100,000 dollars.

