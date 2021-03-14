Advertisement

State Superintendent candidates focus on school reopening plans ahead of election

By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both State Superintendent of Public Instruction candidates discussed their platforms at public events Saturday as the election is under one month away.

Candidate Jill Underly held a virtual event where she said her focus will be on assessing the safety of schools opening during the pandemic.

“It should be up to local schools to see if they have the ware-with-all to open,” Underly said. “The state shouldn’t force the schools to open for in person learning if they know in their local district, they cannot do it safely.”

Candidate Deb Kerr made her address from the steps of the State Capitol building, where she emphasized that students should be back in school now.

”We need our schools to open because we know schools are the safest places for students to be,” Kerr said.

Kerr and Underly will face each other in the April 6 election in the official nonpartisan race.

One of the two candidates will take Carolyn Stanford Taylor’s spot as Wisconsin’s chief of state school officer. Stanford Taylor began serving her term in January 2019 and is the state’s first Black state superintendent.

