Test your luck with St. Patrick’s Day corned beef recipes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Enjoy corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day in a variety of ways. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council gives us a demonstration of how to make the most of your at-home Irish celebrations.

Wisconsin Beef Council shares St. Patrick's Day recipes (WMTV)

INGREDIENTS:

1 Corned Beef Brisket Boneless with seasoning packet (3-1/2 to 4 pounds)

6 medium cloves garlic, peeled

2 teaspoons black peppercorns

2 cups water

1 pound carrots, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2-inch pieces

1 pound parsnips, cut into 2-1/2 x 1/2-inch pieces

1 pound Savoy cabbage, cut into 4 wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Position oven racks in upper and lower thirds of oven. Heat oven to 350°F. Place Corned Beef Brisket in roasting pan; sprinkle garlic, contents of seasoning packet and peppercorns around brisket. Add water; cover tightly with aluminum foil. Braise in upper third of 350°F oven 3 to 3-1/2 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Cook’s Tip: If seasoning packet is not included with Corned Beef Brisket, substitute 1-1/4 teaspoons pickling spice.

Meanwhile, place carrots, parsnips and cabbage on rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss gently to coat. Season with salt and ground pepper. Cover with aluminum foil. Roast in lower third of 350°F oven with brisket 55 minutes. Uncover; continue roasting 10 to 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown.

Cook’s Tip: Regular green cabbage may be substituted for Savoy cabbage.

Remove brisket from roasting pan. Carve diagonally across the grain into thin slices. Serve with roasted vegetables and Lemon-Mustard Sauce. Lemon-Mustard Sauce: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in small saucepan over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; cool 1 minute. Stir in 2/3 cup dairy sour cream, 1/3 cup Dijon-style mustard, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill and 1 teaspoon honey. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cover; set aside.

Corned Beef recipes for St. Patrick’s Day (WMTV)

INGREDIENTS

2 cups pre-cooked Corned Beef Brisket, shredded

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped carrot

1-1/2 cups beef broth

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 cups half-and-half

1 cup sauerkraut, chopped

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 slices rye bread, toasted

DIRECTIONS

Heat butter in a large sauce pan on medium until hot. Add Corned Beef, onion, celery and carrot; sauté 5 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are crisp-tender. Combine broth and cornstarch in small bowl; whisk until smooth; slowly add to sauce pan. Bring to a boil; cook 2 minutes or until thickened, stirring often. Reduce heat. Add half-and-half and sauerkraut; simmer 15 minutes, stirring often. Add cheese, salt and pepper, as desired; stir until melted. Garnish with rye bread, as desired.

St. Patrick's Day Recipes (WMTV)

INGREDIENTS

12 wonton wrappers

6 ounces corned beef, finely chopped (I purchased a ham steak cut from the deli)

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

½ cup sauerkraut

⅓ cup Thousand Island dressing

½ cup rye chips, crushed

fresh parsley, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

When making wonton cups, you want to be sure to pre-bake the shells so they’re crunchy instead of chewy. If you’re worried about the shells over-browning, feel free to cover them loosely with foil when you bake them for the second time. Pre-bake the wonton shells - preheat the oven to 350° F. Press the wonton shells into greased muffin tins to form cups. Bake for 6-8 minutes or until light golden brown. Mix the filling - in a medium mixing bowl, combine the corned beef, sauerkraut, half of the cheese, and Thousand Island dressing Fill the wonton shells - fill the pre-baked shells with the mixture, dividing evenly among the 12 cups. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and top with crushed rye chips. Bake - bake at 350° for an additional 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted and wontons are golden brown. Remove from oven and garnish with parsley.

