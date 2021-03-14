Wet & Slushy Snow for Monday; Widespread 2-4″ Snow Totals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday temperatures climbed into the mid 40′s after a backdoor cold front & clouds moved through. The approaching weather system that brought severe storms to the South & record snow to the Rockies will impact Wisconsin at the start of the work week. Monday is a First Alert Day.

⚠FIRST ALERT DAY: Grab the shovel; Here We SnOw Again...❄ Tricky forecast for Monday as wet & slushy snow moves in.... Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Sunday, March 14, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Dane, Iowa, Sauk, Richland, Vernon, Grant, Crawford, Lafayette, & Green Counties. Snowfall begins Monday morning during the morning commute and spreads NE into the early afternoon. Snow will be fast at first - hence higher totals farther West & south of Madison. There are a couple limiting factors which have made the overall forecast tricky. One is the dry air left from high-pressure to the NE. This - combined with an overall weakening system - will decrease snowfall totals farther north & east of Madison. There may be more of a freezing rain component if this were to happen quickly.

Snow will continue through the afternoon and wrap up during the late evening. Highs only climb into the mid 30′s. However, a freezing rain/drizzle may persist into Monday evening after the main snow wraps up. Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the afternoon into the evening.

Clouds remain through Tuesday as the system stalls in the Great Lakes. Highs will climb to near-40°F under a light NE wind. Another weather system will pass just south of the NBC15 viewing area late Wednesday into Thursday. Clouds will be around for everyone, but those along the State Line may see a brief rain/snow mix during this time.

A large ridging pattern takes over for the end of the week into next weekend. Sunshine returns and highs climb back into the lower & mid 50′s.

