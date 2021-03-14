Wisconsin Flood Safety Awareness Week - Average risk of the spring flooding

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It floods nearly every day of the year somewhere in the United States, and more deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm related hazard, according to the National Weather Service.

The 30-year average of annual flood related deaths from 1999-2019 is 88. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood waters. The next highest percentage of flood related deaths is due to people walking or playing in or near flooded areas.

It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of rushing flood water to knock an adult over. A foot of rushing water can carrying away most cars and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVS and truck. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road - the road could have collapsed under the flood water.

Flooding can be a big problem in Wisconsin just like in many other parts of the country. Knowing what to do before, during and after a flood will increase the chance of protecting life and property, which is why March 15 - 19 is Wisconsin’s Flood Safety Awareness Week.

Wisconsin has 6 types of flooding hazards: flash flooding, river flooding, shoreline flooding, ice/debris jams, snow-melt and dam breaks/levee failures.

River flooding in Wisconsin typically occurs in March and April when there is a rapid snowmelt and/or heavy rain. River flooding can occur anytime of the year when there is heavy rain.

Know the difference between a WATCH and a WARNING.

Be prepared to take action when a WATCH is issued.

A FLOOD WATCH is issued to indicate current or developing conditions that are favorable for flooding. A WATCH is typically issued within several hours to days ahead of the onset of possible flooding. In situations where a river or stream is expected to be the main source of the flooding, forecast confidence may allow for a Flood Watch to be issued several days in advance.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is issued to indicate current or developing conditions that are favorable for flash flooding. A WATCH is typically issued within several hours to days ahead of the onset of possible flash flooding.

Take action when a WARNING is issued.

A FLOOD WARNING is issued to inform the public of flooding that poses a serious threat to life and/or property. A Flood Warning may be issued hours to days in advance of the onset of flooding based on forecast conditions. Floods occurring along a river usually contain river stage forecasts.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is issued to inform the public and emergency management that flash flooding is occurring, imminent, or highly likely. Flash Flood Warnings are urgent messages as dangerous flooding can develop very rapidly, with a serious threat to life and/or property. Flash Flood Warnings are usually issued minutes to hours in advance of the onset of flooding.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is issued when a flood event warrants notification but is less urgent than a warning. Advisories are issued for conditions that could cause a significant inconvenience, and could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.

Here is a list of flood safety tips from ReadyWisconsin:

Stay up to date on the local forecast – Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts

“Turn Around, Don’t Drown” – Never drive or walk through flooded areas

Know your flood risk – Examine the potential for flooding on property

Protect your property – Keep gutters clean and direct downspouts away from foundation

Move valuables to higher ground – Store important records and documents in waterproof containers

Build a “Go Kit” – Include food, water, cash, medications and copies of important documents

Make an emergency plan – Make a list of emergency numbers and important contacts

Purchase flood insurance - Standard insurance policies generally do not cover flooding

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan released an update to their Spring Flood Outlook on March 11. The risk of spring flooding for southern Wisconsin is average.

Somewhat elevated river levels, saturated soils and frozen ground are reasons why there is an average flood risk.

The Spring Flood Outlook was downgraded from above average to average due to the slow and steady melt of the snow pack and little precipitation over the past two weeks. The recent weather allowed the snow to melt slowly, minimizing the flood risk.

The potential for flooding could increase if there is heavy rain while the ground is still somewhat frozen and rivers are elevated.

