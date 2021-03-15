Accumulating Snow Expected Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong low pressure system which brought heavy snow to the central Rockies is now setting its sights on the upper Midwest. Snow will expand from Iowa and Minnesota eastward into Wisconsin. NBC15 meteorologists have declared today a First Alert day as travel will be impacted during the afternoon and evening. Wet, slushy accumulation and reduced visibility can be anticipated.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of southern Wisconsin today. (wmtv weather)

The snow will begin early this morning over the southwest part of the state and move northeastward from there. The Nation Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a portion of southern Wisconsin. Snow will begin over the south-central part of the during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Forecast snow totals will generally be in the 2 to 4 inch range, but totals will be a bit higher to the west. Near the Mississippi, total could reach near 6 inches locally.

Accumulation of 2 to 4 inches will be seen over most of southern Wisconsin. Local totals will be higher to the west and southwest of Madison. (wmtv weather)

The snow will diminish quickly during the evening and come to an end by midnight. There may even be a little rain mixed in during the evening hours.

We will follow the snow with mild temperatures through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday through Friday and in the 50s by the weekend. Very little additional precipitation will be seen through the week.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.