ALERT DAY - Round of heavy, wet slushy snow Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A round of heavy, wet accumulating snow will impact the area Monday afternoon through Monday evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect until 7PM Monday for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, Richland, Rock, Sauk and Vernon Co.

Winter Weather Advisory - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Snow will continue to develop from southwest to northeast across the area Monday afternoon. Widespread moderate snow will be falling across the area by 5 p.m. With the recent warm weather, the snow may not immediately stick to the roadways, but expect road conditions to deteriorate this afternoon and evening. Snowy/slushy roads will impact the afternoon and evening commute. Plus, falling and blowing snow could reduce drivers’ visibility. The snow will start to tapper off from southwest to northeast across the area around 9 p.m. Most of the accumulating snow will be gone by midnight on Tuesday. However, a wintry mix could start to develop late this evening and continue overnight. Freezing rain/drizzle could mix in with the snow Monday night.

Future Radar - Monday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Monday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Tuesday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread snowfall totals across south central Wisconsin on Monday will range from 2-4″ of snow. Higher snowfall totals are expected for places near the Mississippi River. This is where 3-6″ plus of snow will be possible. Madison will likely see 2-4″ of snow. Places northeast of Madison probably won’t see quite as much snow. This is where 1-3″ of snow will be possible. With a wintry mix possible Monday evening into Monday night, a light glaze of ice can’t be ruled out.

Snowfall Forecast - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Other than a flurry or sprinkle in the morning, Tuesday should be a dry and mostly cloudy day. The clouds will be slow to break up throughout the day. With temperatures below freezing, slick spots on the roads could impact the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures should quickly warm above freezing, so any impacts on the roads Tuesday morning should be gone by 10 a.m. There may be another chance of rain and/or snow late Wednesday through Thursday.

Monday will be the coldest day this week. High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 30s. High temperatures the rest of the week should be in the 40s. Spring officially starts Saturday and it’s going to feel like it. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.