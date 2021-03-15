Advertisement

Average US price of gas up 25 cents a gallon to $2.89

(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) - The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 25 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.89.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday the price spike is due to higher crude oil costs, the lingering effect of power outages that caused several Texas refineries to shut down or reduce operations last month and surging prices on credits for a renewable fuel.

The price at the pump has climbed 72 cents since Nov. 20. The highest average price in the nation is $3.86 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average is $2.48 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Wisconsin Teamsters happy with pension funds in virus bill
Hearings continue in Washington D.C. as lawmakers try to get to the bottom of the January 6...
Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
Monday Snowfall
Brendan's Sunday Forecast