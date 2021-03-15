Boys & Girls Club receives $750,000 for student support program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A generous grant will help set Madison students up for success during a pivotal time in their development.

American Family Insurance provided a $750,000 grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County Monday morning.

The funds will be used for the AVID/TOPS program for the next three years. AVID stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination and TOPS stands for Teens Of Promise. Its a partnership between the Madison metropolitan school district and the Boys And Girls Club.

The goal is to help students develop the tools needed to become college and career ready, like writing, reading, collaboration and organization skills.

A release stated that the program provides resources to help the school district “mitigate opportunity gaps” and give youth “the resources and experiences needed to reach their full potential”.

“A lot of people talk about closing the opportunity gap. We have had success and studies that show that we are moving the academic needle for kids of color,” said Michael Johnson, the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County President & CEO.

The program not only supports MMSD students, but also those in college. Johnson explained that the Boys and Girls Club, “now have staff, full-time staff who work in all of the high schools, full-time staff that also work at Madison College, Edgewood College and UW Madison, making sure that our kids persist and graduate from high school and persist and graduate from college.”

Over the last five years, American Family Insurance and the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation have invested $1,000,000 in the program, supporting a total of 4,476 students. Officials expect that number to grow by the thousands in the years to come thanks to this grant.

“AVID/TOPS is rooted in equity and intended to represent students, especially low-income students, students of color and first generation college-bound students,” said Gloria Reyes, MMSD School Board President.

The program has grown from just 28 students to currently more than 1,600 in the 2020-2021 academic school year at MMSD.

Vanessa Bahena Hernandez is the 2021 Youth of the Year and an AVID/TOPS member. She feels this program has given her not only academic support, but the confidence needed to succeed.

“I’ve been in situations where I feel like I can’t really embrace myself and speak, but this program has allowed me to feel like people care about what I have to say, what I want to do, and my future,” told Bahena Hernandez.

This has also given Bahena Hernandez an opportunity to pursue higher education. “Being a first-generation student and a person of color, being Hispanic/Latina, I think that sometimes it’s hard to look for opportunities, but this has set me up for success and I’m excited to attend UW Madison and keep learning.”

An alumni of the AVID/TOPS program and recent graduate of UW Madison, Robert Mwadinobi, has been involved with the Boys & Girls Club and this program since high school.

“In high school, the club pushed me to achieve my dream college. In college, the club granted me an internship to understand my college major. After college, during a pandemic, the club offered me a job position in order for me to strengthen the skill-set I learned in college.”

Mwadinobi has his B.F.A. in Animation and Motion Graphics and now interns at the Boys and Girls Club. He strives to open his own animation studio and operate both in the Midwest and in his home country, Nigeria.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.