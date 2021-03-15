Commercial kitchen helps food carts, caterers stay afloat during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many restaurants without a permanent space, like food carts and catering companies, lost all their income when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, but one Madison business owner stepped in, using her own space to help keep businesses like this afloat.

Kimberly Anderson, owner of Chef K. Clark Pickles and Preserves brings 30 years of cooking experience and old family recipes to the table.

“I make a watermelon pickle, which is a really old fashioned pickle that my great aunt Ruby made,” Anderson described.

The classically-trained French chef typically brings in income from major festivals, but in 2020 that outlet dissolved, bringing her sales down by over 30 percent.

“It meant no employees, so myself and my partner are doing all of the work ourselves,” Anderson described.

Seeing a need, a commercial kitchen on Madison’s east side stepped in to help.

“A lot of these businesses were just closed. They weren’t going to be able to do anything,” said Jaeryn Smith, operations manager for Christine’s Kitchen.

Christine Kitchen has existed in Madison for years, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they created an online store where customers could order from multiple vendors at once. Once a week, those business owners drop the orders off, and Christine’s Kitchen handles all the deliveries.

“Everyone wants delivery, they’re not leaving their house,” Smith said.

Though Anderson has cooked in Christine’s Kitchen for eight years, the opportunity to take things online attracted nearly 70 new vendors to the space.

“Collaborating with 70 different vendors on all kinds of different levels has also brought us tighter together as a restaurant food service community,” Anderson explained.

“I feel like I can go up to Chef Kimberly from Chef K Clark’s and ask her a question because she has this incredible culinary background,” added Laurel Burleson, owner of the Ugly Apple Cafe.

Burleson said having people preorder online has been helpful because she knows what to expect each week, and it has given her a chance to experiment with her menu. She added having all the vendors be able to sell in one online location has been a major benefit.

“If someone comes on the site to order potato chips, they might look around and say, ‘Hey what about dinner this weekend’,” Burleson explained, adding, “People are going to kind of look around and see what’s there and maybe get something they weren’t going to get and that helps everybody.”

Christine’s Kitchen has given many business owners a consistent stream of income during an uncertain time. While vendors say it is not what they would be making in normal times, it is a chance at survival.

“It’s given us hope,” Anderson said.

Smith added, “People have found this new appreciation for the local products and stuff like that because they understand that these are real people being affected.”

Burleson added she hopes the sense of community sticks around even after the world returns to some normalcy.

“I enjoy having all these local businesses in one hub, in one place online., and it seems like a lot of people like that too, and I would hope that that would continue and that we wouldn’t just dissolve and be back out on our own when this is over,” she said.

People can order online here. Orders must be placed by Mondays to pickup or get delivery on Thursdays and Fridays, and many vendors’ menus change weekly.

