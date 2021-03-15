Advertisement

Coworkers: Man charged in Capitol riot had a Hitler mustache

Hearings continue in Washington D.C. as lawmakers try to get to the bottom of the January 6...
Hearings continue in Washington D.C. as lawmakers try to get to the bottom of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - An Army reservist charged with taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol was known as a Nazi sympathizer who wore a Hitler mustache, coworkers tell federal investigators.

Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 30, was employed as a security contractor at a Navy base in New Jersey when he was alleged to have breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to authorities.

In court papers filed Friday, federal prosecutors in Washington submitted photos from Hale-Cusanelli’s cellphone of him with a mustache like Hitler’s. His lawyer says in court papers that there is no evidence his client belongs to any white supremacist organizations.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Wisconsin Teamsters happy with pension funds in virus bill
Average US price of gas up 25 cents a gallon to $2.89
(Courtesy of AstraZeneca)
Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports
Monday Snowfall
Brendan's Sunday Forecast