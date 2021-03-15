Advertisement

Dentists could administer COVID-19 vaccine under bill

Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
A woman gets her teeth cleaned at the dentist.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dentists in Wisconsin could administer the COVID-19 vaccine under a bill the state Legislature is scheduled to pass on Tuesday, a step being taken as the push to increase people for the coronavirus accelerates.

It was one of several coronavirus-related proposals up for votes. While it has broad bipartisan support, other Republican-backed measures are opposed by Democrats.

About 20 states have expanded who can administer the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the effort to speed vaccinations to slow the spready of the virus.

Dentists in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois are already permitted to give the vaccine.

