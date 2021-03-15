Advertisement

FEMA takes over Milwaukee mass vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government is taking over operations at Wisconsin’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milwaukee. The governor’s office announced the state would hand over the reins of the clinic to FEMA, starting Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers explained the move will free city and county officials to focus on getting coronavirus vaccines to the more vulnerable populations who may be harder to reach.

“We truly appreciate this much-needed support from our federal partners at FEMA that comes at a critical time when Wisconsin is receiving more vaccine and we need more vaccinators getting shots into arms,” Gov. Evers said.

According to the Evers Administration, the state has committed to providing at least 7,000 doses per week from its allocation to the Wisconsin Center site. While FEMA’s Region 5 team will handle operations, city, county, and state health officials will continue to play a role in maintaining the clinic.

“This vaccination center is an important resource for expanding and expediting vaccine availability to communities that need it the most,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “The Milwaukee Center vaccination site reflects a true, whole-of-government effort.”

Both Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett praise the shift to federal control of the large clinic, both pointing out how it will free local officials to target their efforts toward underserved communities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin residents will need 10 digits to make local calls
Find Your BMI: It now factors into COVID-19 vaccine eligibility
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic started, restrictions are starting to loosen, giving...
New Dane Co. emergency order to take effect

Latest News

Christine's Kitchen is giving restaurants without a physical space a way to get their food into...
Commercial kitchen helps food carts, caterers stay afloat during pandemic
Christine's Kitchen is giving restaurants without a physical space a way to get their food into...
Commercial kitchen helps food carts, caterers stay afloat during pandemic
274 new COVID-19 cases; 12 percent of Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
Over two-thirds of Wisconsinites 65 and older received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine