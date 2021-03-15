FEMA takes over Milwaukee mass vaccination clinic

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government is taking over operations at Wisconsin’s mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Milwaukee. The governor’s office announced the state would hand over the reins of the clinic to FEMA, starting Monday.

Gov. Tony Evers explained the move will free city and county officials to focus on getting coronavirus vaccines to the more vulnerable populations who may be harder to reach.

“We truly appreciate this much-needed support from our federal partners at FEMA that comes at a critical time when Wisconsin is receiving more vaccine and we need more vaccinators getting shots into arms,” Gov. Evers said.

According to the Evers Administration, the state has committed to providing at least 7,000 doses per week from its allocation to the Wisconsin Center site. While FEMA’s Region 5 team will handle operations, city, county, and state health officials will continue to play a role in maintaining the clinic.

“This vaccination center is an important resource for expanding and expediting vaccine availability to communities that need it the most,” said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “The Milwaukee Center vaccination site reflects a true, whole-of-government effort.”

Both Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett praise the shift to federal control of the large clinic, both pointing out how it will free local officials to target their efforts toward underserved communities.

