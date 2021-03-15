Few COVID-19 vaccine doses have been wasted in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fewer than 2,400 doses of the precious and highly sought after coronavirus vaccine were wasted or spoiled in Wisconsin through February, with the single largest case happening when an employee did it on purpose.

That is according to data that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided to The Associated Press.

The data show that through February, there had been more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Wisconsin and just 2,349 were wasted or spoiled. That is a spoilage rate of 0.16%.

There have been high-profile examples of large amounts of waste reported in other states.

