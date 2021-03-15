Advertisement

Ireland suspends AstraZeneca vaccine amid blood clot reports

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON (AP) - Irish health officials have recommended the temporary suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of serious blood clotting after inoculations in Norway.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Ireland’s deputy chief medical officer, said Sunday the recommendation was made after Norway’s medicines agency reported four cases of blood clotting in adults after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. He said that while there was no conclusive link between the vaccine and the cases, Irish health officials are recommending the suspension of the vaccine’s rollout as a precaution.

Danish, Norwegian and Icelandic authorities have taken similar precautionary steps. AstraZeneca said that it “would like to offer its reassurance on the safety of its COVID-19 vaccine based on clear scientific evidence.”

